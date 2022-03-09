Dudula Movement: We are not acting illegally

The vigilante organisation wants foreign nationals out of Alexandra in a bid to secure jobs they believe are being taken from locals. They clashed with migrants on Monday and tried to shut down streets on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Alexandra Dudula Movement claimed that it was not acting illegally when its members raided the township, checking if foreign nationals were documented before removing them off the streets.

The vigilante organisation wants foreign nationals out of Alexandra in a bid to secure jobs they believe are being taken from locals.

The vigilante movement's chair, Simon Tsatse, claimed that they were not acting unlawfully: "We are not fighting. We [have been] running this peacefully for three weeks, we have been operating at taking our economy back."

They clashed with migrants on Monday and tried to shut down streets on Tuesday.

Tsatse added that the police were arresting the wrong people. "Now foreigners are fighting back, they are not arresting people who are fighting [for] the community back. They are fighting people who are saying 'what is the problem? What are you fighting for?’"