COVID-19 measures that don't serve a purpose should be dropped - Madhi

CAPE TOWN - It’s being argued that COVID-19 safety measures that no longer serve a purpose or never had any impact should be dropped.

As the discussion around the possible lifting of the national state of disaster is growing, Vaccinology Professor Shabir Madhi, says these measures have done very little in protecting people from contracting the coronavirus.

Government departments, particularly the Health Department, tabled recommendations to the National Coronavirus Command Council on Tuesday on what COVID-19 restrictions going forward should entail.

Professor Shabir Madhi said that coronavirus vaccination should still be performed, even when people had developed protection as a result of past infection.

"Inadvertently, what has transpired is that data now shows that people with hybrid immunity - a combination of immunity that's induced by vaccine as well as part infection - that type of immunity much more potent than vaccine only or infection only induced immunity," Madhi said.

Natural, as well as vaccine-induced immunity individually, also offers protection against severe disease and death.

Madhi, who's also dean of Wits University's Health Sciences faculty, said that there was, however, very little reason to continue with COVID-19 restrictions to lengthen the period of time over which coronavirus infections took place.

"Certainly we shouldn't be wearing face masks at all when outdoors. When indoors, there might be some individuals, especially people that are at high risk of developing disease even if they are vaccinated, that might want to continue wearing the right type of face mask, which is the N95 mask, especially when there's an increase in the amount of virus that is transmitting," Madhi said.

He added that superficial thermal screening had been extremely misleading, but hand sanitisation served very little value in protecting against COVID-19 but had a lot of value in protecting against other disease.