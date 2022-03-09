Court finds ex-social development minister Dlamini guilty of perjury

Magistrate Betty Khumalo delivered her judgment, saying the State had successfully proven beyond reasonable doubt that the former minister had lied under oath during the proceedings at the inquiry into the Sassa grants debacle.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Magistrates Court has on Wednesday found former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini guilty of perjury.

Magistrate Betty Khumalo delivered her judgment, saying the State had successfully proven beyond reasonable doubt that the former minister had lied under oath during the proceedings at the inquiry into the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants debacle.

Sentencing proceedings are expected to continue following a lunch adjournment.