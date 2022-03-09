Beitbridge fence: Most of the hearings against implicated employees done - Dept

The fence was put up as part of the COVID-19 emergency procurement in 2020, however, the Special Investigating Unit found that it was irregular.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Works Department has confirmed that it has completed most of the disciplinary hearings against employees implicated in the Beitbridge border fence scandal.

This comes with news that the Special Tribunal ordered contractors involved in the R40 million project to pay their profits earned from the costly development to the department.

The Public Works Department said that it welcomed the ruling by the Special Tribunal for money made from the project to be deposited back into state coffers.

The tribunal also ordered that corrective accountability measures be taken against department employees who enabled the contractors to unfairly benefit financially from the irregular project.

Department acting Director-General Imtiaz Fazel has confirmed that steps have been taken against the workers and they were offered an opportunity to defend themselves.

Fazel said that responses from accused officials were heard on Tuesday.