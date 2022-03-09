Go

African Union calls for Ukraine truce in call with Putin

After Russian launched its invasion on February 24, the AU issued a statement calling for Ukraine's territorial integrity and international law to be upheld.

FILE: Senegalese President and head of the AU Macky Sall. Picture: Présidence Sénégal/AFP
DAKAR, Senegal - Senegalese President Macky Sall, the current head of the African Union, said he had talked with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to urge a "lasting" ceasefire in Ukraine.

In a tweet, Sall said: "As president of the African Union, I am delighted about my talk this morning with President Putin to press for a lasting ceasefire.

"I commend him for listening and for his willingness to maintain dialogue for a negotiated outcome to the conflict."

It also urged Russia and Ukraine to implement an immediate ceasefire and open negotiations under UN auspices.

