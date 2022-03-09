70,000 late applications received for 2022 school year - WCED

With the school admission process for 2023 starting 14 March 2022, the department is appealing to parents and guardians to get the necessary documents together ahead of time.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that it received over 70,000 late applications for the current school year.

And with the school admission process for 2023 starting next Monday, the department is appealing to parents and guardians to get the necessary documents together ahead of time.

Documents including the last report card, ID, birth certificate or study permit and proof of residence are some of the required documents they'll need.

The WCED's Bronagh Hammond: "The school application process for 2023 will open on 14 March 2022 to 15 April 2022 and we are appealing to all parents and caregivers, particularly those who have learners entering grade 1 and grade 8 next year, to prepare the necessary documentation required so that they are ready to apply."