WCED urges parents to start preparing for school admission process for 2023

CAPE TOWN - The school admission process in the Western Cape for 2023 is set to start next Monday.

The Western Cape Education Department on Tuesday appealed to parents and guardians, particularly those with children entering grades 1 and 8, to start preparing the necessary documents.

The application process ends in mid-April.

The department’s Bronagh Hammond said: “They will need the latest official school report card, ID, birth certificate/passport of the pupil, immunisation card and proof of residence.”

Every year, thousands of parents fail to enroll their kids during this period.

The department said it received over 70,000 late applications for the 2022 school year.