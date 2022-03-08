WC Metrorail suspends all train services due to power issues

Metrorail said it was left with no other alternative but to suspend its services while Eskom fixed the problem at the Tafel Bay Substation.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail train services in the Western Cape have been suspended due to the blackouts.

The suspension is affecting all lines in the province as the Eskom Tafel Bay Substation, which feeds the rail’s substations, has failed to come back to service.

Metrorail's Nana Zenani said: “We, unfortunately, cannot operate our trains as our substations are not getting power from Eskom due to its malfunction.”

She said Metrorail was left with no other alternative but to suspend its services while Eskom fixed the problem.

“We do apologise to our customers for this unfortunate inconvenience. We will keep them informed of all changes as they happen because we are quite anxious to get our service back up and running.”