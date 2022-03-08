Teen held for shooting CT singer's brother, sister-in-law may undergo evaluation

The 37-year-old brother and sister-in-law of Cape Town singer, Craig Lucas, were shot dead in their home in Brackenfell on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - Tributes have been pouring in for the family of Cape Town popstar, Craig Lucas.

His 37-year-old brother and sister-in-law were shot dead in their home in Brackenfell on Sunday night.

A 15-year-old has been arrested.

The teen has since been released into the care of a relative.

The teenager, who cannot be named because he is a minor, may undergo psychiatric evaluation before returning to court.

He's being represented by Advocate William Booth.

"It's [the case] been postponed until the 17th of March for further investigation," Booth said.

He said that the teen was traumatised and in extreme shock.

The Lucas family has asked for privacy as they grieve the loss of Warren and Arlene Lucas.