South Africans warned to brace for knock-on effects of rising fuel costs

The ongoing war in Ukraine has driven up oil prices and there are fears that it could get worse, with oil stocks not meeting demand.

CAPE TOWN - As the price of Brent crude oil continues to climb, there are calls for alternative solutions to ease the burden on consumers.

There has been speculation that petrol could soon cost R40 a litre but experts said that there was no need to panic.

Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan said that the price of petrol had already increased dramatically and was expected to go up again next month by about R2.

He said that motorists were in for a bumpy ride.

"Anything is possible depending on what happens to the crude price," Morgan said.

Researcher and economist Dale McKinley said that if the Russia-Ukraine war continued for a long time and the US succeeded in getting the world to boycott the purchase of Russian oil, then consumers could see prices rise steeply in the next few months.

"It's not just going to be the fuel price, it's going to be the knock-on prices of transport, food and other things, so we need to prepare ourselves but I don't know if the worst-case scenario is going to happen but certainly what is coming is going to hit us in the pocket, that's for sure," McKinley said.

McKinley said that it was therefore important for government to invest in infrastructure and alternatives, as well as potential subsidisation.

"Most of the tools at its disposal to help us out in the context where we structurally are dependent on imported oil that's the reality. But we can mitigate it but the question is whether the government has the political will to do so, particularly for those who are the most poor and most vulnerable," he said.

Both Morgan and McKinley said that people should not panic.