Samwu slams DA-led CoJ for trying to fire over 120 municipal workers

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has been slammed on Tuesday for trying to fire over 120 municipal workers.

Last week, workers were issued with a notice requesting them to provide reasons by this Friday explaining why they should remain employed.

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) said they were contracted by the metro's previous African National Congress government and were now being punished under the Democratic Alliance-led administration.

Samwu regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana said: “All the positions of these employees are the lowest, the last ones are the drivers. There is no one who is Section 56 and to make matters worse, all those people they want to dismiss are black people.”

The affected workers were on contracts but were later converted to permanent employees, a move the city rescinded last week.

Mtatyana said these dismissals were completely unlawful: “They were permanent already because they were converted to permanency. The DA is against that, hence they are saying they will dismiss them because they were not meant to be converted.”