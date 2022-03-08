Safda: Sugar tax hike crippling small-scale sugarcane growers

The organisation says the hike is a slap in the face for small-scale sugarcane growers and will ruin an already-crippled sector.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

A fight is brewing between the SA Farmers Development Association (Safda) and National Treasury following its decision to increase the sugar tax. The organisation says the hike is a slap in the face for small-scale sugarcane growers and will ruin an already-crippled sector. Safda chairman Dr. Siyabonga Madlala warned that the increase undermined the Sugarcane Value Chain Masterplan in which the government undertook to put a moratorium on product tax policy changes.

“The Health Promotion Levy (HPL) on sugary drinks was introduced in 2018 at a fixed rate of R2.1 per gram of the sugar content that exceeds four grams per 100ml,” he said. “The introduction of the HPL has had a devastating impact on sugar demand. It shrunk local market demand for sugar by about 20%, which contributed to a marked reduction in industry-related jobs, with many small-scale farmers exiting the industry due to the significant reduction in revenue.”

Madlala said industry revenue for the 2019/2020 season declined by R2.2 billion. He further noted that the increase to R2.31 by the Treasury was in breach of the social compact by all participants in the master plan. “Government is reneging on their end of the deal,” he said. “The manufacturers will decrease the quantity of sugar in their products, which will lead to the decline of local demand of sugar and result in the increase in export sugar, which is a loss of revenue for the industry.”

