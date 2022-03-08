SA's GDP grew by 1.2% in Q4 of 2021 - Stats SA
South Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to data released by Stats South Africa on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA said that South Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.2% in the fourth quarter of last year, bringing the annual growth rate for 2021 to 4.9%.
Releasing the data on Tuesday, the entity showed that while the economy was 1.8% smaller than the first quarter of 2020 in pre-pandemic levels, the annual growth rate showed notable improvements.
[Thread] The South African #economy grew by 1,2% in Q4:2021.
#Finance is the biggest industry in South Africa, followed by personal services.
Read more here:
In 2020, the economy contracted by 6.4% whereas last year it saw a positive economic activity growth of 4.9%.
Mining, agriculture and manufacturing recorded the highest growth rates, with finance and personal services among the largest positive contributors to overall growth.
Stats SA warned that despite the positive figures, the country's GDP was yet to recover to the level recorded in the second quarter of 2021 before the July civil unrest and stricter lockdown restrictions in the third quarter.
GDP is the final value of goods and services produced in the country measured in quarterly and annual rates to reflect economic performance.