SA's GDP grew by 1.2% in Q4 of 2021 - Stats SA

In 2020, the economy contracted by 6.4% whereas last year it saw a positive economic activity growth of 4.9%.

Mining, agriculture and manufacturing recorded the highest growth rates, with finance and personal services among the largest positive contributors to overall growth.

Stats SA warned that despite the positive figures, the country's GDP was yet to recover to the level recorded in the second quarter of 2021 before the July civil unrest and stricter lockdown restrictions in the third quarter.

GDP is the final value of goods and services produced in the country measured in quarterly and annual rates to reflect economic performance.