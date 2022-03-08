Go

SA records 801 new COVID infections, 62 fatalities

The latest fatalities take South Africa's pandemic death toll to 99,609.

FILE: A nurse from Lancet Nectare hospital performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test in Richmond, Johannesburg, on 18 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 positivity rate has improved slightly.

It's now at 5.5%, with 801 new infections picked up over the latest 24-hour reporting cycle.

Sadly, the Health Department's ongoing audit has also confirmed 62 previously unreported deaths. These take the country's national pandemic death toll to 99,609.

On the vaccine front, just over 32.1 million jabs have been rolled out in South Africa so far.

