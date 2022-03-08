RTMC CEO Msibi refutes claims that Natis traffic system isn't functional The past few weeks have seen protests at testing stations around Gauteng, with driving instructors prevented from making block bookings for students. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula

Road Transport Management Corporation JOHANNESBURG - Road Transport Management Corporation (RTMC) CEO Makhosini Msibi has refuted claims that the Natis traffic system isn’t functional. The past few weeks have seen protests at testing stations around Gauteng, with driving instructors prevented from making block bookings for students. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visited the Akasia Licencing Centre in Centurion on Monday but was met with an angry crowd. Frustrated Driving schools are protesting at at the Akasia Licensing Centre. pic.twitter.com/j5PCqGwlKE EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2022

It's been more than two weeks since instructors at driving schools in Gauteng began protesting over the online booking system, calling for the government to put an end to it.

Despite the high backlog in driving licence renewals, and people complaining about the system, Minster Mbalula said that an extension for drivers needing to renew their licences was not possible.

"The issue of the machine was made a big hullabaloo. I addressed that. The renewal will not be extended. I urged all the motorists to go to the different drivers' centres and renew their driver's licence because at the end of March we are not going to renew," the minister said.

But Mbalula said that he would meet with driving schools soon to find solutions to some of the issues that they hadraised.