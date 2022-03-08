Remembering DJ Dimplez: Here are some of his biggest hits

Boitumelo Mooi, affectionately known as DJ Dimplez, passed away on Sunday from a brain hemorrhage.

JOHANNESBURG – Messages of condolence have been coming in for South African Hip Hop DJ Boitumelo Athiel Mooi who passed on from a brain hemorrhage on Sunday. The musician and creator of popular “Pop Bottles“ events was 29 years old.

Popularly known as DJ Dimplez, his career spans 18 years in the SA Hip Hop industry and has won eight South African Hip Hop Awards.

The producer and artist will be remembered for his influential contribution to South Africa’s music and pop culture industry.

Here are some of his most loved songs, including where he was featured, that moved the nation:

Amantombazane Remix - Riky Rick ft DJ Dimplez Kid X, Kwesta, Maggz, Ginger Breadman,

Way Up - DJ Dimplez ft Cassper Nyovest and JR

Randz and Nairas - Emmy Gee ft AB Crazy & Dj Dimplez

_Yaya _- Dj Dimplez ft Dreamteam and Anatii

We ain't leaving - Dj Dimplez ft L-Tido and Anatii

His passing was an added blow to the entertainment industry. Dj Dimplez publicly mourned the death of fellow artist Riky Rick who was buried last week Tuesday: "I appreciate the time that God made for us. I appreciate every moment. Thank you so much," he said in an Instagram post reminiscing about the time they spent together.