Police step up presence in Alexandra amid tensions with foreign nationals

Police and Joburg metro police were deployed to several hotspot areas from Monday night to calm xenophobic tensions.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested three people in Alexandra and said that they would be staying in the area until residents felt safe.

Police arrested one person for being in possession of a toy gun.

They said that officers were on the ground in Alexandra, patrolling the area on foot to make sure that residents felt safe to trade and go to work.

"Our members are everywhere and yes the community noted the call and we're thankful to them for supporting law and order and not supporting lawlessness," the police's Max Masha said.

On Monday a group of vigilantes under the banner Operation Dudula demonstrated in the streets, burning tyres and blocking off streets.

They want South Africans to be given preference when it comes to employment.

