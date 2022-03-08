Gautrain bus services suspended due to driver protest action
JOHANNESBURG - The Gautrain on Tuesday suspended its bus services following protest action by its drivers.
Please note that there is no bus service at all stations, including Park Station, due to intimidation from bus drivers who are protesting. Train service is operating according to schedule. The midi-bus service is also operating as usual. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.Gautrain (@TheGautrain) March 8, 2022
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)'s national motor organiser Mduduzi Nkosi told Eyewitness News that the protest action stemmed from an internal conflict.
"We know negotiations are deadlocked, but the issue is depot based," he said.
Nkosi added: "There has been a difficult relationship between Gautrain and our workers there."