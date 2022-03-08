Go

Gautrain bus services suspended due to driver protest action

The train service, however, is operating according to schedule, the operator said on social media.

Gautrain bus commuters will have to make alternative arrangements due to bus driver protest. FILE: A Gautrain bus at the Centurion station. Picture: EWN
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gautrain on Tuesday suspended its bus services following protest action by its drivers.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)'s national motor organiser Mduduzi Nkosi told Eyewitness News that the protest action stemmed from an internal conflict.

"We know negotiations are deadlocked, but the issue is depot based," he said.

Nkosi added: "There has been a difficult relationship between Gautrain and our workers there."

Timeline

