Foreign nationals close shop for second day amid Dudula Movement removals

ALEXANDRA/JOHANNESBURG - Alexandra residents are on Tuesday pleading for calm to be restored in the area with some hesitant to reopen their businesses fearing they will be attacked.

On Monday, violence broke out when residents under the banner of Dudula Movement attacked migrant shop owners, accusing them of taking job opportunities meant for South Africans.

Police officers have been monitoring hot spots and arrested three people earlier in the day.

Street vendors near the Pan African Shopping Centre in Alexandra have closed their doors for a second day.

They said they were not willing to take the risk of another attack and would rather lose out on money coming into their tills for another day.

One trader said South Africans were also affected by the protest.

At the same time, A Zimbabwean national who has been living in Alexandra for years said he didn't understand why there were tensions between locals and migrants.

"They haven’t bothered us on this side. We live in harmony with people here. We live in harmony."

Meanwhile, political parties have now started to weigh in on the forceful removal of migrant shop owners in Alex with at least two calling for South Africans to come first.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said it was not fair that businesses in the townships were expected to compete with international crime syndicates who brought counterfeit goods into the country.

“For you as a South African business owner, for you to operate, you have to be part of this criminal syndicate. If not, then you must operate outside.”

Democratic Alliance Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana said South Africans must be deliberate in supporting their own.

“It does not help for me to complain of foreign-owned shops in my area. There is an approach to addressing these things.”

Dudula Movement members have promised to keep removing migrants while there have been questions as to why they are not being arrested by the police.

The Dudula Movement is a vigilante organisation that targets foreign nationals in Alexandra, accusing them of taking jobs from locals. Some of its actions are not legal.