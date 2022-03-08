MEC Meyer: Russian war on Ukraine may affect wheat and meslin imports

In a meeting between Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer and various stakeholders on Tuesday, fears and concerns emerged whether the fallout from the Russian invasion could disrupt agricultural supply chains and affect product storage costs and the quality of produce.

CAPE TOWN - Questions have emerged on whether Russia’s invasion on Ukraine is in anyway impacting agriculture in the Western Cape.

In a meeting between Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer and various stakeholders on Tuesday, fears and concerns emerged on whether the fallout from the Russian invasion could disrupt agricultural supply chains and affect product storage costs and the quality of produce.

Meyer said South Africa's agriculture exports to Russia and Ukraine were valued at R4.1 billion in 2020.

A significant share is from the Western Cape and includes horticultural products, fruit and wine containers holding 2 litres or less.

At the same time, South Africa's wheat and meslin imports from Russia and Ukraine were valued at R2.3 billion in 2020.

Meyer said 76% of all bread consumed in the Western Cape was white bread and that product would be affected by the global wheat market.

A limited supply will lead to an increase in the price of bread and Meyer warned that will have a direct impact on food security and the poor.