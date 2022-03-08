Mchunu: Cases of irregular expenditure driven by greed

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu said while some officials resigned and were not facing criminal charges, their decisions were driven by greed.

CAPE TOWN - Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu on Tuesday said officials guilty of irregular and unauthorised expenditure could be interpreted as corrupt.

Mchunu briefed Parliament on investigations and disciplinary processes by the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The department said its analysis of irregular expenditure and the nature of transgressions revealed deficiencies in procurement.

These included competitive bidding processes not being followed and deviations for emergency procurement that were not supported or approved by the National Treasury.

Minister Mchunu said officials should be pursued personally in terms of consequence management.

“We are prepared to pursue all of those. And one thing I noticed about some of these corruption cases - because unauthorised, irregular expenditure and all of that are by in large, if not totally, corruption cases - they are driven by greed.”

The department said there were no new incidents of unauthorised expenditure with R6 billion worth still to be investigated.