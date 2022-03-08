Madhi: Lockdown rules have become obsolete

Government departments met on Tuesday with the national coronavirus command council to make recommendations on measures that should come into effect once the national state of disaster is lifted.

CAPE TOWN - One of the leading voices in the country's management of the coronavirus pandemic professor Shabir Madhi on Tuesday said South Africa's current COVID-19 protocols had become obsolete.

Madhi said current regulations under this declaration served very little purpose in the fight against the pandemic.

“They’re completely outdated, they are obsolete. They are the pretense of doing something without understanding what it is that we are trying to achieve.”

However, he believes the drive to get people immunised must continue: “The primary age should be people above the age of 50 and people with underlying medical conditions because they have in the past been responsible for 80% of the people who have died from COVID-19 and still remain the age group at the high risk of dying.”

Madhi said the country could now ditch wearing face masks outdoors, but he warned those at risk of developing severe disease even when vaccinated, should continue wearing them indoors.