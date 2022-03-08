International Women's Day: Google Africa supports African women entrepreneurs

This R15.3 million will be used to support programmes that help women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

JOHANNESBURG- Google has shown its support on this International Women's Day by committing R15.3 million to support African women entrepreneurs, as well as initiatives to bring attention to them.

In a statement by Google on Tuesday, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, head of brand and reputation at Google Africa, said: “Research shows that 58% of small and medium-sized business entrepreneurs in Africa are women. Despite this, women-run businesses show, on average, 34% lower profits than those run by their male counterparts. They are also less likely to receive funding and investment. This is why we are announcing a series of initiatives today, aimed at providing the support women need to grow their businesses.”

In addition to the donation, Google has also started its #LookMeUp campaign to create a platform for women entrepreneurs.

The initiative has allowed a number of women entrepreneurs across the continent to share their stories and ideas.

One of the women featured is Mosa Mkhize, a South African who launched Origins Publishers, a company that publishes children’s books in African languages and educational material to help children learn the official languages of South Africa.

Another, Vivian Nwakah from Nigeria, launched a pharma supply chain called Medsaf, which helps Nigerians access quality pharmaceutical health care services.

Google is also offering free tools to help with business growth such as Google Business Profile and Primer, which help businesses to create free webpages and give access to free skill building lessons respectively.

Happy International Women's Day!!