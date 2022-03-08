IFP in KZN wants coronation of King Misuzulu to take place soon

Although his son Misuzulu was nominated king, the late king has not officially been replaced yet.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal suggested that the court verdict presenting a green light for the coronation of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini be adhered to as the anniversary of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini approaches.

Last week, the Pietermaritzburg High Court turned down an application to interdict the process.

The IFP welcomed the judgement and said the government needed to act immediately.

Saturday will mark a year since the late Zulu monarch King Zwelithini passed away.

Although his son Misuzulu was nominated king, the late king has not officially been replaced yet.

While the court said it saw no reason why he couldn't be crowned, the IFP called for this to happen.

“Obviously a court decision is not accepted by everybody but when the court of law has given a judgment, it becomes imperative that we respect that judgment,” said party president Velenkosini Hlabisa.

He hoped there would be unity in the nation and within the first family.

“We praying and hoping that the Zulu nation and the Zulu royal family will come together.”

Some members of the Zulu royal household argued that a king has not been chosen yet and said that a decision was yet to be made.