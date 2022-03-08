Eskom: Rolling blackouts to continue until Wednesday

The power utility announced on Monday that stage 2 blackouts would be implemented from 5pm until 5am on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said that rolling power cuts were set to continue until Wednesday.

The power utility announced on Monday that stage 2 blackouts would be implemented from 5pm until 5am on Wednesday morning.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule



This is after multiple generating unit failures occurred at the weekend, which severely reduced the available generating capacity.

#POWERALERT2



Further to the earlier statement, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented continuously

from 17:00 this afternoon to 05:00 on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/Z8OsN5Q60w Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 7, 2022

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Loadshedding is required in order for Eskom to replenish the emergency generation reserves which have been utilised significantly since the past weekend."

He said that a unit each at the Matla, Kendal, Matimba, Kusile and Grootvlei power stations tripped, while a unit each at the Arnot and Hendrina power stations were forced to shut down.

"This, in addition to other units that had tripped during the weekend, reduced generation capacity, forcing Eskom to rely heavily on emergency generation reserves to keep the lights on. Total breakdowns amount to 15,228MW, while planned maintenance is 6,307MW of capacity as we continue with the reliability maintenance," Mantshantsha said.