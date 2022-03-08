Eskom extends stage 2 power cuts to Saturday morning

Eskom's group chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer has been giving a public update on the state of the power grid.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has extended stage two power cuts until Saturday morning.

"We all know due to the unreliability and unpredictability of the generators and to prevent the need for any higher stage of load shedding, we, unfortunately, have to inform the public that we will continue with stage two load shedding up until 5am on Saturday morning, the 12th of March," Oberholzer said.

After suffering multiple breakdowns at power plants across the country, Eskom implemented the stage two blackouts at 5pm on Monday.

The utility once again apologised for the power cuts.

"We really do apologise for the very difficult situation we are placing the people of South Africa in and the negative impact we fully understand we have on the economy," Oberholzer said.