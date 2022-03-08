Dudula Movement denies that it is only targeting black foreign nationals

The group clashed with foreign street vendors on Monday near the Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra.

JOHANNESBURG - Organisers of the Dudula Movement said that they were not targeting black foreigners only but also those who were white and undocumented.

The group clashed with foreign street vendors on Monday near the Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra.

They have marked that area as a place of business for South Africans, forcibly removing foreign nationals.

Foreign vendors have pleaded with the Dudula Movement, saying that they should be treating them better because they are fellow Africans.

"We have never seen them attacking white foreigners, they never call them kwerekweres, but they hate a fellow black person even though we are all poor," a vendor said.

But the organisation's Simon Tsatse said that it was not about race.

"We also have Sandton people, undocumented foreigners who are whites, orange, pink as well. It's not about Zimbabweans or Mozambicans," Tsatse said.

While the foreign vendors said that they were tired of the threats, Tsatse said that his organization would not stop until South Africans dominated the market in Alexandra.

WATCH: Local and foreign nationals clash in Alexandra