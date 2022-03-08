City Power assures Roodepoort customers over repairs to fire-hit substation

Several areas in Roodepoort were affected by the outage, while City Power is working to replace its damaged infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG – City Power has been dealing with frustrated customers in Roodepoort on Tuesday morning, who have been without power since Saturday after a fire gutted the Robertville substation.

City Power’s Isaac Mangena: “We encountered a problem of the breaker that failed early this morning when we were trying to restore power. As such, we are collecting another breaker and the team that has been there since the fire broke out 24/7 are still on-site and they’re currently busy.”

When the power is restored, customers will have to deal with stage two power cuts with the rest of the country.

On Monday, the power utility suddenly announced that rolling blackouts were back, after several breakdowns at multiple power stations.

Stage two power cuts will last until Saturday morning.