'Can't wait to welcome you': Apartheid Museum set to reopen on 1 April

JOHANNESBURG- The Apartheid Museum is set to officially reopen to the public on 1 April 2022.

Like many other public centers, the museum closed its doors in March 2022 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It attempted to reopen its doors in January 2021 but after months of receiving no profits and the reduced numbers of visitors as a result of lockdown restrictions, they were forced to close again.

The museum was a popular destination for tourists and school tours, both of which were not able to happen for the past two years due to travel restrictions among others.

The museum announced on Tuesday that would be reopening its doors to the public and stated on its Instagram page: “The museum cannot wait to welcome you. Grow your knowledge of apartheid to foster a future based on equality and human rights. Book a school tour or visit the museum. ”

This reopening could show that the country is moving towards business as usual with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The museum shows the history of the apartheid regime and before COVID-19 arrived in South Africa, it was reportedly seeing up to 1,000 tourists per day according to Reuters