Beitbridge fence builders to lose out on profits after Special Tribunal ruling

The R40 million fence erected as part of the COVID-19 emergency procurement in 2020 was found to have been irregular.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Tribunal has dismissed the right of contractors involved in the Beitbridge border fence scandal to retain their profits arising from the controversial projects.

The Department of Public Works and the Special Investigating Unit have been trying to recover the millions of rands involved in the construction of the border fence.

The Special Tribunal has ordered Caledon River Properties and Profteam to repay their profits earned form the project to the public works department.