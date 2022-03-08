After clashes, foreign vendors ask Alex residents to treat them as human beings

Tensions flared on Monday when foreigners tried to occupy space that they had been forcibly removed from last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Foreign street vendors in Alexandra have pleaded with South Africans to treat them as fellow humans and fellow Africans.

This was by the Dudula Movement, which has been targeting foreign employees and vendors in Alexandra.

A fight, that saw bricks being used, broke out near the Pan Africa Mall when foreign vendors tried to set up their stands.

For many, it's been a month since they sold anything after they were forcibly removed from their workstations.

"We tried to respect them but that is over now. If we cannot work together, nobody will sell their goods here. We are tired," one vendor said.

But the Dudula Movement's Simon Tsatse said that all they wanted was for South Africans to have a share in the local economy.

"They are doing R2 million in a week, so we want that R2 million to remain in Alexandra," Tsatse said.

The foreign vendors have resorted to retaliating, saying that if blood must be shed, then so be it.

