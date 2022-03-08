After being unpaid for 2 months, Gauteng med interns celebrate first paycheck

On Monday, the Gauteng Health Department confirmed that more than 50 of these students were affected by what it called an 'administrative problem' that led to its failure to pay them.

JOHANNESBURG - Medical interns are celebrating the payment of their first salaries for the year.

After two months of frustration, tears and embarrassment, medical interns have finally received what was due to them.

It's been about 50 days of borrowing money to survive - not being able to buy food, pay their rent or afford transport to get to work.

One medical intern said that he hoped that they would also be paid for their overtime.

The Health Department's Kwara Kekana tried to explain the long delay in paying the interns: "The Department of Health in Gauteng has had to first confirm additional full funding for any excess interns allocated to the province beyond the available baseline of the funding post in the province."

The department has also offered an apology to all medical interns affected by its failure.