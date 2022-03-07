YONELA DIKO: Is Putin fighting for a world that no longer exists?

Russia missed the boat after World War 2 to form strong alliances and define the new world order and has been chasing the tail of Nato since 1949.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, popularly known simply as Nato, was formed on 4 April 1949, four years after the end of the World War II. While the rest of the Allied Forces were in a state of Kumbaya after their victory over Nazi Germany, some European countries were thinking about how to secure the future and avoid being caught so I'll prepared and vulnerable by Germany or any other enemies of the future.

This foresight from the West about securing the future and dictating its future terms of war gave them a first-mover advantage over Russia, both in global aspirations, plans to ensure the next war is on their own terms and in trying

to shape the world in its own image.

This is surprising because the Soviet Union's Red Army is the one that gave the Allied Forces (Great Britain, United States, Soviet Union) the decisive victory against Nazi Germany and paid the highest price for it. If there was any

country that should have woken up early to shape the future of the world in its own image it is the Soviet Union. It was not to be. Perhaps it was because the Soviet Union had bled too much and needed to recover or it was suffering from Triumphalism.

It would be Great Britain and France who would move first, having suffered the relentless wave of attack from Nazi Germany that saw France fall and Britain holding by a thread that decided to sign a treaty in 1947 of "Mutual Assistance" in case they were ever attacked by Germany.

A year later, in 1948, three more countries wanted to join the agreement of mutual assistance, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, popularly known as the Benelux countries.

Naturally, any defence against Germany that did not include North America, which was the most powerful nation coming out of World War II, would not be strong enough. The following year, on 4 April 1949, a North Atlantic Treaty was signed which included, the five countries already signed to mutual assistance, plus, the United States, Italy, Canada, Portugal, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

Three years later, in 1952, Greece and Turkey also joined Nato. It is, however, when West Germany was permitted to join Nato and rearm that the Soviet Union finally woke up from its slumber and realised the multipolar world that had many centres of power, Germany (although battered), America, Soviet Union was becoming a unipolar world of America-led Nato versus everyone else, which was really becoming only Russia.

In response to West Germany joining Nato, the Soviet Union decided to form its own mutual assistance pact with the remaining parts of the world that Nato had not touched. In 1955, the Soviet Union signed a pact in Warsaw, Poland, between itself and seven eastern block socialist countries in Central and Eastern Europe, East Germany, Poland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, Romania, Bulgaria and Albania. This agreement of mutual assistance would be called the Warsaw Pact, sometimes called Soviet Nato.

Unraveling of Soviet NATO

The Warsaw Pact was from inception a reactionary organisation. Unlike Nato, which clearly had a larger plan than military assistance and had the resources to implement its global plan, Soviet Union's Warsaw Pact had neither the foresight nor the resources to fulfill any global plan for its own future.

As a result, it spent much of its time trying to whip its members into line and demanding loyalty than focusing on growth and expanding its reach. This led to a couple of shocks in the organisation and its inevitable demise.

The first shock that faced the Warsaw Pact happened in 1956, a year after its formation.

America was already selling a pact of economic success with any country that aligned itself with it and its investments to its partners were giving those countries an economic leap forward. It was difficult for other countries, especially their citizens, not to demand democratisation of their countries and move away from communism.

In response to the anti-Soviet protests in Hungary, then leader of Soviet Union Nikita Khrushchev ordered troops of both Hungary and the Soviet Union to suppress the protests in Budapest. This made Hungary, which had already decided to leave the Warsaw Pact, to be whipped back in line. Again this showed Soviet Union's inability to incentivise its members to stay in the pact and how it was outcompeted by Nato.

In 1961, another member of the pact, Albania, pulled out after complaining about the Soviet de-Stalinisation policy.

It is, however, the invasion of Czechoslovakia after its own liberalisation protests in 1968 that saw Romania refusing to participate in the pact, resulting in the Warsaw Pact finding itself at crossroads as it was clear that it was the Soviet Union bullying everyone else and using the pact to push its own Stalinist policies.

The revolutions of 1988 in many communist countries meant the end of the Warsaw Pact and in February 1991, leaders of the remaining Warsaw Pact members, Soviet Union, Bulgaria, Romania, German Democratic Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Czechoslovakia met in Budapest and declared the pact over. In the few years that followed, the rest of the members except the USSR joined Nato.

Since the collapse of the iron curtain in 1991, the pace of Nato expansion has been extraordinary. After old Warsaw Pact members in 1999 joined Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic, Russia was obviously unhappy with its own failure to keep the pact viable. They were followed by seven Central and Eastern European countries: Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia, who joined Nato officially in 2004.

The most recent member countries to join Nato are Albania and Croatia, who joined in 2009, and then Montenegro in 2017 and, lastly, North Macedonia in March 2020.

Russia had no means to save Warsaw Pact

Russia's ambition for superpower status and world domination has never been truly matched by its reality. While militarily it has always been imposing and mighty, this has always come at the expense of economic spend as it spends much of its dollar on its military than on bread and butter trying to keep up with the West.

One has to look at the pace of development of the countries that aligned themselves with the Soviet Union during the Cold War and those that chose the West. What the West did for countries such as Singapore or South Korea and much of Europe could never be matched by the Soviet Union for Africa and Latin America.

The collapse of the Warsaw Pact and the exodus of its members to Nato was driven by the reality that while countires loved mutual assistance with Russia on the military front, what was becoming a priority for them after the war was economic development and Nato was offering better packages. At some point, for example, almost 20% of the Singapore working population was employed by the US military base in their country and the millions of dollars yearly the US was pumping into that economy for its base and through US companies. Russia, on the other hand, was barely able to feed its own people overstretched by its desire to keep up the military spend.

The rise of American culture during the Cold War was also intoxicating and the culture rebellion of the 60s, young people demanding more for themselves and their own countries, the spirit of liberalisation and demand for the democratic dividend saw protests in many countries across the world. Countries that could not meet the youthful demands for employment and universities and progress found their political power upended and many countries saw the West as their only hope for economic upliftment with its consumer power and its appetite to invest in

allies.

The Soviet Union was also using the Warsaw Pact to export and consolidate its communist ideology, much like the West was using Nato for its democratisation project. Unfortunately, however, communism as an economic theory was becoming unviable. Vladimir Lenin had realised this unviability of a state-controlled economy and communism as soon as he took over the country after the Bolshevik Revolution. In a few years, shop shelves were empty, production plants were vacant, manufacturing companies were shutting down, there was just no appetite to produce anything when it was all for the control of the state and not private enterprise. The National Economic Front was the answer that brought a combination of private enterprise and state intervention.

When Stalin took over, he reversed all that and the country was back to central economic control by the state and poverty immediately kicked in. Many ANC comrades who spent time in Russia in the 60s saw this reality. Russia was not the successful story of communism. Yes, cities such as Moscow and Stalingrad could mask the underbelly of poverty and low development but just a little walk outside the city centre showed you all you needed. Russia was poor.

It becomes clear why the Warsaw Pact could not be sustained and why almost all its former members joined Nato. It's the economy stupid!

Ukraine also wants the economic advantages of Nato.

Today, Nato has been looking into countries that have expressed a great desire to join its alliance. These countries include Bosnia, Georgia, and Ukraine.

Again, these countries would like the economic advantage of being part of the Nato alliance. If Russia could offer such benefits, it would be Russia they align to, both for ethnic reasons and for proximity. The evidence of what happens to the economic fortunes of countries that join the American alliance is there to see. Russia has been upset by this exodus of its former allies since 1956. They cannot now try to hoodwink the world and claim fears for their own security.

What Russia fears, particularly Putin, is liberalization protest inside Russia demanding the same Nato alliance and a possible further split within Russia.

Russia is the largest country in the world by landmass and has 16 different countries on its borders. There are already many countries on its borders that are members of Nato. The fear of secession is always there and Putin has expressed that much. That is the real fear. Ukraine's move towards Nato just reminds Russia of this reality.

Countries that are already members of Nato and are at the border with Russia are Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia which are along the Baltic Sea in the northwestern border of Russia. Poland is also at the border of Russia and is a member of Nato, which has already deployed US paratroopers and US Apache attack helicopters into Latvia in case Russia gets excited after Ukraine. Nato is obliged to attack when its member is attacked.

Conclusion

Russia missed the boat after World War II to form strong alliances and define the new world order and has been chasing the tail of Nato since 1949. With almost every other country that had initially been a member of Russia's reaction to Nato now either member of Nato or applying to be one, Russia has lost every ally it ever had over the past 60 years.

Ukraine does not represent security fears for Russia. First, because Russia and Nato have never attacked one another since Nato's formation. Secondly, Ukraine is not the only country at the Russian border that is already a member of Nato or applying to be a member.

What Ukraine represents, because of its large Russian citizenry and because of the split within Ukraine of those who want to be part of Nato and those who prefer Russia, is the possibility of Russia itself disintegrating with a huge chunk of its own population demanding more economic dividend and demanding more alignment with the West.

At this point Russia itself will be another Hungary or Czechoslovakia, with liberalisation protest that will be hard to manage and Russia might want to use military against its own people to curb the protests and when this happens,

Nato, through the United Nations, may well be forced to intervene inside Russia in the name of protecting citizens.

That will be the end of Russia.

Putin is not ready for this. I fear that he may well be delaying the inevitable

Yonela Diko is the former spokesperson to the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation. You can follow him on Twitter: @yonela_diko