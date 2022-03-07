‘Whoever dies, dies’: Migrant shop owners in Alex resist forceful removals

Tensions flared earlier on Monday when foreigners tried to occupy a space they had been forcibly removed from last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Migrant street vendors in Alexandra have threatened to fight back following a standoff with Dudula Movement members.

The Dudula Movement has promised to keep removing migrants in the name of demanding a share for South Africans in the local economy.

A group of migrants gathered outside the Pan Africa Mall criticising the conditions that they work and live in while in South Africa.

“There are South Africans also living in our countries but they are not abused like we are. The people take our stock from us even though we are not doing anything,” one migrant shop owner said.

They seem to have taken a retaliatory approach.

“We also want to fight back as migrants, whoever dies then dies.”

But Lebogang Sema, who is part of Dudula Movement, said she was hit on the head by a brick by the migrants who she said started the violence.

“I was unarmed, so I feel it’s an injustice. It’s a very big injustice because you cannot attack people in their own country unarmed for telling you to please get the correct paperwork.”

Tensions are now simmering in Alexandra but police remain on alert around the mall.