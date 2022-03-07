Disabled people in Ukraine at risk of being abandoned and forgotten

“There are free-of-charge trains running from Kyiv, and people with disabilities, women, and children can travel to the border and then to the countries that host Ukrainian refugees. Before that, they reached Kyiv by bus, car, or train”.

Those during the war who can’t leave their areas have to find safety in bunkers and shelters but these places are not built with disabled people in mind.

“In cities and towns that are shelled less, disability organisations fitted out shelters at their premises to host people with disabilities from other communities. Due to the lack of adapted air-raid shelters, people with severe disabilities and mothers of children with disabilities mostly stay at home during shelling,” said NAIU’s Bayda.

According to the Women’s Refugee Commission, 6.7 million people with disabilities are forcibly displaced as a result of persecution and other human rights violations, conflict, and generalised violence.

NAIU said that it was unsure how many disabled people have managed to escape to other countries.

“We don’t have general statistics for people with disabilities who managed to leave," Bayda said.

The findings by the Women’s Refugee Commission showed that children with disabilities, in particular, are at risk of abandonment and violence during emergency situations, and yet their particular needs are often not taken into account in aid efforts.

The #invasionofUkraine has forced millions to flee to neighbouring countries.

What is the situation for #refugees with disabilities? How is support for them being organised?

“Our organisation is the largest association of disability organisations in Ukraine, but today we are unable to reach many people and, therefore, we don’t have clear information even concerning members of our association,” said Bayda.

During a crises everyone needs help but the challenges created by war, natural disasters are compounded for people with physical, communication and other disabilities.

Human Rights Watch pointed out that people with disabilities often have difficulty getting aid because facilities are not designed to allow independent navigation by people who are blind or use wheelchairs, and information is not provided in accessible, easy-to-understand formats.

This means that persons with disabilities are too often left behind.