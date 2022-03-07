Disabled people in Ukraine at risk of being abandoned and forgotten
Those who cannot flee are at risk of being abandoned in institutions, at home and if they are separated from family members during the chaos, they will have to wait where they are in hopes of being found or helped by someone.
JOHANNESBURG - As the war rages on between the Ukraine and Russia one wonders, as in any other war or conflict, what will happen to the people living with disabilities during this time?
According to the European Disability Forum, there are 2.7 million persons with disabilities registered in Ukraine.
My 94 yo grandmother, a Holocaust survivor, is trapped in her Kyiv apartment with my father. She cant really walk, and he cant drive due to a disability. If anyone knows of any resources that can help with evacuation, please let me know.Katia Savchuk (@katiasav) March 5, 2022
Those living in institutions are already cut off from their communities and risk being abandoned and forgotten.
“Just as women and children are uniquely affected by conflict and displacement, people with disabilities face special challenges when their lives are suddenly uprooted because of war,” said Shantha Rau Barriga, disability rights director at Human Rights Watch.
Eyewitness News reached out to the National Assembly of People with Disabilities of Ukraine (NAIU), which represents over 100 public organisations from different regions of Ukraine, which deal with issues affecting persons with disabilities.
#War is usually short-term but impact is long-term. Every war or #conflict generates a new generation of people with disabilities. Their need of #AssistiveProducts is lifelong. But once the war is over and TV cameras are out of the country, most forget about them. pic.twitter.com/W3fNI4cDBpChapal Khasnabis (@ChapalKhasnabis) March 6, 2022
"Today our cities and towns are being ruined completely; they destroy hospitals, schools, railway and bus stations and cathedrals; they bomb civilian populations," said NAIU's Larysa Bayda referring to Russia's army.
NAIU told Eyewitness News that some people with disabilities had been contributing to the war effort in various ways.
"But our country stands united. People with disabilities defend their families shoulder to shoulder with others: they weave camouflage netting, make Molotov cocktails, cook meals, deliver medicines to hospitals, offer accommodation to their internally displaced compatriots, or sew underwear for soldiers. Ukrainians are a peaceful nation, but when necessary we all pull together irrespective of whether one has a disability or not," Bayda said.
At least 82.000 children and thousands of adults who have an intellectual disability live in institutions In Ukraine. These are at a larger risk of beingDawn Cavanagh (@Dawn26467771) March 6, 2022
abandoned and forgotten. Here is how you can help. https://t.co/ni4V7eoNC7