Uasa issues universities with ultimatum over COVID vaccine policies

JOHANNESBURG - Universities Alliance South Africa (Uasa) said that it was giving public institutions of higher learning until Tuesday to abandon their mandatory vaccine policies or face legal action.

The organisation, which represents students and staff in universities across the country, is preparing a class-action lawsuit against several institutions over what it called the "irrational, medically unjustified, and unlawful COVID19 vaccination policy".

The alliance argues that it violates the rights to human dignity, bodily integrity, education and labour relations.

Just a few days into the start of the academic year, classes were disrupted at several institutions when protests broke out, with students pushing back against the policy.

Uasa wants the COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy to be set aside and declared unconstitutional.

Since the start of the academic year, some universities' staff, students and visitors were required to be vaccinated in order to access lecture halls, accommodation and university events.

Although some universities have stressed the safety of the vaccine and the need for the policy to secure the future of in-person learning, it has been met with hesitancy and reluctance by students.

The organisation's attorney, Steven May: "If the universities don't reconsider their position urgently and we have written to them a final ditch letter in this regard, then we will be approaching the Constitutional Court for urgent relief. We are of the view that the situation is dire and urgent and that it warrants a direct approach to the Constitutional Court."

The University of Johannesburg, Stellenbocsh University and the Durban University of Technology, among other institutions, could be hauled before the courts.