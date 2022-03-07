Two men arrested for stealing copper, electricity cables worth R3m in Joburg

They also tried to bribe the officers with R10,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Two men have been arrested for stealing copper and electricity cables in Johannesburg.

They were handcuffed over the weekend and are expected to appear in court on Monday morning.

They also tried to bribe the officers with R10,000.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said that the cables are estimated to be worth over R3 million.

"We sent our teams to basically identify, and they were positively identified and also colleagues from Transnet and Prasa came through to identify some of the cables and material from their companies," Mangena said.