Tips and tricks: How to avoid a carjacking

The stats for October to December 2021 have revealed Gauteng as the province with the most cases. Considering this, here are some tips on how to stay safe on the roads.

JOHANNESBURG - Carjackings are on the rise across South Africa according to latest SAPS crime stats.

The stats for October to December 2021 have revealed Gauteng as the province with the most cases.

Of the 5,455 reported carjackings across the country, Gauteng had 2,824 followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 845 and the Western Cape with 692.

Northern Cape reported the fewest incidents at 10 for the period under review.

Considering this, here are some suggestions on how to avoid carjackings and what to do if you suspect you’re being followed.

According to Arrive Alive, hijackings are most likely to happen on Fridays, between 4 pm and 8 pm when drivers are most relaxed and less aware of their surroundings.

The most important thing is to pay attention and be aware of your surroundings.

Always be extra vigilant of potential suspicious activity in the 2km before your driveway.

If you are arriving home alone at night, ask someone to meet you in the driveway, preferably local security.

Make sure to always check your rearview mirror and surroundings, especially close to home. Hijackings are more likely to happen in driveways and residential areas where there is an easy escape route and when a vehicle is stationary.

Never have your cellphone or bag visible in your car, this may make you a target.

If you think a car is following you, try slow down safely and see if the car overtakes or continues to follow you. Do not stop completely or slow to a dangerous pace.

In a familiar public area, try taking three wrong turns to check if the car keeps following you.

If you believe you are being followed do not go home. Rather go to a public space or to the nearest police station.

Remember, if the car following you is an unmarked SAPS vehicle, the police must clearly identify themselves by blue light, loud speaker or other police equipment.

Should you find yourself, unfortunately, in that situation, try to stay calm and cooperate with the carjackers.

Do not fight back, especially if they are armed. Your life is worth more than your car.

Head straight to the nearest place of safety, such as a garage-, and ask for helping in contacting the local police station and family.

Additional reporting by Arrive Alive.