Teen gymnast Mokeke hopes her award inspires youth to greater heights

JOHANNESBURG - Gymnastics South Africa walked away with four awards at the recent North West Sports Recognition Awards.

One of the winners was the talented Kamogelo Mokeke, who shared the Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability award with Liezel Gouws.

Mokeke said that she hoped that her award would inspire young people to achieve more despite their appearance or limitations.

Mokeke (17) lost her leg in a trampoline accident in 2017 but this has not stopped her from chasing her dream of wearing the national colours.

"It was on 4 April 2017, I had just proceeded to level 3 in tumbling, and I was 11-years-old in Grade 6. I was training on the trampoline when I injured my left leg and was rushed from hospital to hospital seeking medical help," she explained

She said that after being moved from several hospitals, she woke up and her leg was gone. She feels that the doctors could have avoided her amputation.

"I went through three hospitals from the 4th of April 2017 to the 7th of April 2017 where I woke up with my left leg being amputated above my knee. It is still very hard for me to accept that from a simple injury to a permanent disability that I feel could have been avoided by my doctors and surgeons," Mokeke said.

The awards were hosted by the North West Arts, Sports, and Culture Department and took place at Sun City on Friday evening.