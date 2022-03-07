St Helena Bay residents feel let down after Leo Williams shooting case closed

The child was shot in the head when police clashed with demonstrators during a protest in August 2020. The child fought for his life in a Cape Town hospital but after about two weeks in ICU, the machines keeping him alive were switched off.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in the West Coast community of St Helena Bay said that the justice system had failed them.

Some said that it seemed that no one would be held responsible for the death of nine-year-old Leo Williams.

The child was shot in the head when police clashed with demonstrators during a protest.

On 17 August 2020, Williams was watching TV inside his uncle's house when a rubber bullet hit him in the head.

The child fought for his life in a Cape Town hospital but after about two weeks in ICU, the machines keeping him alive were switched off.

Head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Jennifer Ntlatseng, later visited Williams' relatives to assure them that the case would be prioritised.

Family spokesperson Thyrone Williams told Eyewitness News that Ipid had informed him that the case had been closed.

"According to them, they cannot identify any police officer who killed Leo, so that it why there will be no arrests made. After I gave the feedback to the community, everyone was in tears, really sad and disappointed," the family's spokesperson said.

The directorate has confirmed that it finalised its investigation in August 2021 and that the docket was sent to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The matter was then referred the Vredenberg Inquest Court and in December, it was concluded that the identity of the suspects still could not be determined.