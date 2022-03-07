SA's COVID death toll unchanged at 99,543 but 1,147 new infections recorded

JOHANNESBURG - For the first time in a long time, not a single COVID-19 death has been reported to the Health Department over the latest 24-hour cycle.

This means that South Africa's death toll remains unchanged at 99,543.

However, the country did record 1,147 new infections, which works out to a positivity rate of 6.1%.

Just over 32 million vaccines have been administered in South Africa so far.