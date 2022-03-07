SA's COVID death toll unchanged at 99,543 but 1,147 new infections recorded
JOHANNESBURG - For the first time in a long time, not a single COVID-19 death has been reported to the Health Department over the latest 24-hour cycle.
This means that South Africa's death toll remains unchanged at 99,543.
However, the country did record 1,147 new infections, which works out to a positivity rate of 6.1%.
Just over 32 million vaccines have been administered in South Africa so far.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 684 319 with 1 147 new cases reported. Today 0 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 99 543 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 560 217 with a recovery rate of 96.6% pic.twitter.com/KGjugBsXzFDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) March 6, 2022
#COVID19 UPDATE: 18,709 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1,147 new cases, which represents a 6.1% positivity rate. Today @HealthZA reports 0 deaths in the past 2448 hrs. Total fatalities remain at 99,543 to date: https://t.co/sEdzh47UJ2 pic.twitter.com/TItTxJocEFNICD (@nicd_sa) March 6, 2022