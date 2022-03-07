Ramaphosa to visit Mpumalanga ANC as questions over elective conference remain

There’s no confirmation from the ANC at the national level whether the province can go ahead with its elective conference after the provincial executive committee (PEC) was turned into a provincial task team last week.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday expected to pay the party a visit in Mpumalanga as questions over its provincial conference, set for this weekend, are still unanswered.

The ANC has argued that it's preventing potential litigation by the PEC from convening the conference after its mandate lapsed years ago.

Mpumalanga last held an elective conference in 2015.

It elected now ANC deputy president David Mabuza as its chair – he vacated that office in 2017 to take up his current role.

When asked about troubles in Mpumalanga, it's often dismissed as regular challenges experienced across ANC provinces.

But in all earnest, it's here where guns have been used and blood has been shed during violent clashes at party meetings.

The province has also failed to hold a conference for several years, with several attempts being marred by court processes.

The ANC sent its national deployees there last week to check if indeed the province was ready to hold an elective conference.

On Monday, it is party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s turn to visit Mpumalanga as it struggles with defiant Nkomazi Mayor Johan Mkhatswa, who’s been expelled from the organisation but is refusing to give us his mayoral chain.

Tensions following the suspension of the notorious former Ehlanzeni Regional chair Ngrayi Ngwenya also remain an issue of concern for the party.

If given the green light by the end of Monday, Mpumalanga will go ahead and attempt to elect new leaders this weekend.