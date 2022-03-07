Russian F1 driver Nikita Mazepin removed from Haas amid Ukraine with conflict The team released a statement on Saturday announcing that were terminating not only Mazepin's contract, but also their partnership with the Russian company Uralkali, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Formula One

Russia Ukraine conflict

Nikita Mazepin JOHANNESBURG- With the 2022 formula one season just around the corner, Russian Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin has officially been removed from the Haas team. The team released a statement on Saturday announcing that were terminating not only Mazepin's contract, but also their partnership with the Russian company Uralkali, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. TEAM STATEMENT #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/5aEXLzYtmV Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 5, 2022

Haas's decision to remove Mazepin came after the initial FIA decision to allow the driver to race under a neutral flag.

However, the Motorsport UK said the driver would not be allowed to race in the Silverstone Grand Prix.

The association had declared that no Russian or Belarusian competitors are allowed to compete in UK events unless the situation changes.

Mazepin expressed his disappointment over the situation on Instagram saying: "While I understand the difficulties, the ruling from FIA, plus my ongoing willingness to accept the conditions proposed in order to continue, were completely ignored and no process was followed in this unilateral step."

Mazepin signed with the Haas team at the beginning of the 2021 season and was set to have a multi-season deal.

The team has not yet announced who will be taking Mazepin's seat for this season.

The formula one contract with Russia has also been terminated in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The first race of the 2022 formula one season is set to be on 20 March 2022 in Bahrain.