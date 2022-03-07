Mpumalanga ANC joins in on calls for Ramaphosa to run for second term

Mpumalanga’s convenor Mandla Ndlovu has joined the likes of Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape where leaders have come out to pronounce that he must return to the helm.

JOHANNESBURG - There will be no sleepless nights for the African National Congress (ANC)’s president Cyril Ramaphosa as another province has called for him to avail himself for a second term.

The official nomination processes for national leadership kicks off in August.

Ramaphosa refused to comment on Ndlovu’s endorsement.

He’s in the province following reports of violence at branch general meetings.

Ramaphosa has once again dodged an opportunity to publicly proclaim his availability to return to office.

He’s told journalists that this was a cleansing moment, explaining that he was happy with the meeting.

Ramaphosa said internal discussions focused on the upcoming conference renewal of the organisation and Mpumalanga’s electoral decline.

When asked about the state capture commission of inquiry where the ANC itself has been implicated in corruption,

Ramaphosa said it was being handled, He’s also heaped praise for his own party and government for publishing the reports.

The province is set to hold an elective conference next week, Ramaphosa on his own fate, told journalists he wasn’t worried or losing sleep over the December conference.