Mbalula refuses to engage with ‘violent’ driving instructors over NaTIS system

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday warned that those who threaten employees at driver testing centres will be dealt with accordingly.

Mbalula was speaking at the Akasia Licencing Centre in Centurion on Monday. On arrival, the minister was met with angry protesters who demanded the scrapping of the national administration traffic information system (NaTIS) booking system, saying it did not work.

Instructors at driving schools began protesting after they were stopped from making bookings.

Driving school owners and taxi drivers gathered at the Akasia Licencing Centre, saying they were concerned that the NaTIS online booking system did not not work for the public.

When Mbalula arrived, they started shouting at him.

The minister responded by saying he would not deal with people who were angry and violent.

“These people are violent, they are swearing and came here with guns. I am going to talk to the minister of police to look at the law and order aspect of this situation.”

Mbalula called for calm and restraint, saying the primary objective was to make sure that the needs of motorists were met.