'Lonely & scary': One of SA's first COVID patients relives early pandemic days

Gary Sweidan explains that it's a vastly different world now living with the pandemic when compared to two years ago.

CAPE TOWN - Stigma and fake news around COVID-19 have been highlighted as some of the major challenges of the pandemic.

One of the first South Africans to have contracted the disease explains that it's a vastly different world now living with the pandemic when compared to two years ago.

More than 99,543 residents in the country have succumbed to the disease, while more than 3.6 million South Africans have contracted the coronavirus.

Being one of the first in the country to have navigated COVID-19 has been an emotionally taxing experience for Johannesburg's Gary Sweidan.

Sweidan contracted the coronavirus during a trip to the United States and arrived back in South Africa in March 2020, a time when very little was known about this invisible enemy.

"It was a bit lonely and a bit scary. It wasn't easy to get information and there was quite a bit of panic around at the time," Sweidan said.

He remembers some healthcare facilities initially refusing to take a chest X-ray of him.

"We eventually got one of the hospitals to perform an X-ray on me and what that entailed was they almost shut down the parking lot of the hospital. I drove in, they got one of those portable X-ray machines, they were all suited up in full hazmat and they took me to a side room outside and did an X-ray on me," Sweidan explained.

"Totally different worlds," he says, comparing living with the coronavirus pandemic now as opposed to the initial days.



Sweidan said that he began documenting his COVID-19 journey to make the information available for people wanting a first-hand account from a patient.

He feels that government did a "reasonably good" job of managing the response to the pandemic, considering what we knew about the disease at the time.