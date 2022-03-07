Load shedding is back: Eskom to switch off your lights from Monday night

The power utility said due to multiple generating unit failures, it had been left with no choice but to interrupt electricity supply on Monday from 9 pm until 5 am on Tuesday morning and again on Tuesday at 9 pm until 5 am on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced two rounds of stage 2 load shedding from Monday night until Wednesday morning.

“This load shedding is required in order for Eskom to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised significantly since the past weekend,” the power utility said in a statement.

As South Africans are urged to monitor their usage of electricity, Eskom h warned that load shedding may be required at short notice should there be any further significant breakdowns.