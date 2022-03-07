Kulula flight en route to CT diverted to ORTIA after 'a technical issue'

Kulula's chief financial officer, Des O'Connor, said that passengers would be accommodated on either a British Airways or an alternate Kulula flight.

CAPE TOWN - A Kulula flight has been safely diverted to OR Tambo International Airport.

Due to a technical problem, the airplane that took off from Lanseria Airport for Cape Town on Monday morning had to be rerouted back to Johannesburg.

The airline's chief financial officer, Des O'Connor: "Flight number MN451 from Lanseria to Cape Town this morning experienced a technical issue which resulted in the crew implementing procedures to return the aircraft safely to OR Tambo International Airport."

"This has unfortunately led to further delays today as another full flight will need to be cancelled but teams are working their utmost to try and minimise the inconvenience and passengers will be notified of the plans that have been put in place," O'Connor said.