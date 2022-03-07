Icasa ready for ‘long-awaited’ auctioning of high demand spectrum

The regulator said the auctioning of the spectrum will involve six bidders, which include Cell C, Liquid Telecoms, Rain Networks, MTN and Telkom.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) on Monday said it was ready for the long-awaited auctioning of high demand spectrum starting on Tuesday.

The regulator said the auctioning of the spectrum would involve six bidders, which included Cell C, Liquid Telecoms, Rain Networks, MTN and Telkom.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his State of the Nation Address in February this year that the auction would unlock new spectrum for mobile telecommunications for the first time in over a decade.

Announcing the start of the auction, Icasa said the importance of the process lied mainly in the enhancement of competition in the mobile services sector, increasing broadband connectivity and coverage, as well as bridging the digital divide between urban and rural access to mobile broadband networks.

The high-demand spectrum radio bands up for action are from 700MHz up to 3,500MHz, which are needed for high-speed broadband as well as 5G.

Icasa will then make a public announcement at the end of the opt-in auction, which excludes Vodacom and MTN.

This will include the winners, the amount of spectrum they won and the amount they will need to pay.

All six qualified bidders will be eligible to bid for spectrum in the main stage, which will include the country’s two biggest telecoms players Vodacom and MTN.

Icasa chairperson Keabetswe Modimoeng has urged all bidders to work collaboratively for the benefit of all South Africans so that the assignment of the high demand spectrum can make a meaningful contribution to the country with economic spin-offs.