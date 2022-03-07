Grosvenor Girls' High School principal suspended amid claims of racism

Last week, KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited the school and met with the school governing body, parents and teachers where a decision was reached to launch a panel to investigate the matter.

DURBAN - The principal of Grosvenor Girls' High School in Durban has been suspended pending the investigation of allegations of racism and financial irregularities.

The Department of Education made the announcement on Monday morning, saying that the decision was reached by the panel implemented to probe the allegations.

Last week, KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited the school and met with the school governing body, parents and teachers where a decision was reached to launch a panel to investigate the matter.

The panel saw fit to place the principal on precautionary suspension.



Head of department, Muzi Mahlambi: "The panel deemed it fit to recommend the suspension of the principal in order to facilitate an investigation that will not be disturbed by any difficulties for those who voluntarily tender the evidence."

The panel will also allow former learners and their parents to testify.